Humans of Toronto: Pride Edition

As part of her Humans of Toronto project, K. Omar took to the streets of downtown Toronto on Sunday to ask parade goers why Pride matters to them.

"We only go this world once, we might as well go through it happy and accept who we are, and be who are.”

"Visibility definitely brings me here - being a trans person of colour, and not out in my everyday life in all aspects. Being able to be here and be visible and be totally okay with that, living your life, is definitely amazing. Being able to see all the visibility around you, because again, people aren't out in their everyday life. Seeing how carefree people are when they are just being their authentic self is definitely amazing.”

“It is important to keep people close to you and your family and friends, especially when you’re coming out, you need to have people around you that are going to support you. Keep the people that are not so supportive at a distance, but keep them close too because you never know, they could turn around at some point."

“This is the land of freedom and expression of oneself. Feeling proud of being lesbian or gay. There was a time when I thought I couldn’t be, back home in Barbados. I feel like I can be free and safe here.”

“I came out of the closet this year and I avoided it until then, because I guess I didn’t want to be involved, so this is embracing who I am.”

"My first Pride was a pretty political one because I marched with Catholic students for (gay straight alliances). I went to an all-girl Catholic school in Brampton, and when I was in Grade 12, they wouldn't allow a gay straight alliance club, we had to have a general anti-bullying club. I was pissed, and a lot of other people in my school board were too because they were trying to start a GSA club at their schools. We fought and we went to the media. I had a lot of teachers against me, and when I put up rainbow posters for the event, some teachers were really upset and took them down. Eventually Bill 13 passed, so it works. Now GSAs are allowed in all Catholic schools. It meant a lot and it was a great start to my Pride marches. I keep those politics in mind because that is important for Pride. I remember how hard it was to go through that and how scary it was. It is hard to stand up, a lot of people applaud you, but it is really scary, especially when you’re 17. I try to do little active activism every day."