Jeffrey Cowan: Asking city if a parking pad is legal may raise red flag

Q: We are closing on a property at the end of the month that has a parking pad in the front and we would like to know if the parking pad is legal. I asked my lawyer to see if the title search revealed the legality of the pad. She indicated that the title search does not show if the parking spot is legal, but if I wanted a definitive answer, I should ask the city. Shouldn’t this be included in a title search?

A: Parking pads in cities can be an extremely complex issue. The first thing to remember is that most real estate transactions no longer rely upon surveys as part of the transaction, where the pad would be set out and determined. In many jurisdictions, parking pads are considered illegal, however many municipalities turn a blind eye to owners who have installed them because they are so difficult to regulate.

Most cities strive to provide green spaces and soil drainage for runoff water in front of homes, but city planners also recognize the need for parking. Sometimes the only option is a front yard parking pad. Some municipalities charge a licence fee to allow for front yard parking. Furthermore, if the parking pad has been in existence for a long time, often they are grandfathered in and are considered legal.

The only definitive way to determine if your parking pad is legal is to ask the city, but, if the pad is illegal, understand that you are alerting the authorities. You can keep your mouth shut and maybe keep the pad, or open it and maybe lose the parking pad — or get charged a licensing fee. It’s your call.