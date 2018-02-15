Legal Matters: Kitec can be tricky
A reader has learned there may be extensive Kitec plumbing in the property they're buying and wants to know what this means.
Q: I am considering purchasing my first property, which is a moderately priced condo. My lawyer has reviewed the status certificate, which revealed that there may be extensive Kitec plumbing in the property. I am not sure what this means. Could you explain this?
A: Kitec plumbing was plastic plumbing that was used by some builders many years ago that sometimes has led to leaks and pipe replacement. Although this is a fault of the builder, they are often long gone and it lays to the current owners to address this issue. Sometimes, the piping is solid and needs no remedial work. More often than not, there are defects that surface and the plumbing needs to be replaced. As you can understand, this can be a very costly process for the building as a whole but also, for individual unit owners who are often responsible for the piping in their interior walls. So, this could lead to a special assessment against all the owners to fix the issue and/or a fixed cost to each owner to repair the piping in their individual units.
Either way, your situation requires further research to determine the extent of the problem and your potential exposure to future costs. As a first-time homebuyer, I assume you are price sensitive so this may be a make-or-break decision for you. Please proceed with caution.
Jeffrey Cowan is a real estate lawyer and can be reached at jeff@cowanlaw.ca
