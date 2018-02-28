Legal Matters: ‘No dealings’ designation delays flip of home

Q: Recently, I bought and then turned around and sold a new house that I had contracted for several years ago. When I bought the house last month, my lawyer indicated that there was a “no dealings” indication on title. I asked why this was the case and I was told that some municipalities put a no dealings designation on title because they want to make sure they have consent to the transfer of new homes. However, when I went to sell the house a month later, the indication was still there and it delayed the sale of the property. What should have been done?

A: When municipalities designate restrictions on the transfer of properties it is generally to control the sale of new homes and subdivisions. The city wants to make sure appropriate municipal consents have been obtained prior to the property being transferred.

In this case, the city should have removed the designation once the property was sold. However, because most people purchase new homes and move in, the municipality takes their time removing this designation. Because you turned the property around very quickly, the city probably didn’t have time to remove the note on title but it can removed quite easily by the registry office, by strictly striking it off title.