Legal Matters: 10-day cool-off period works in homebuyer’s favour
Q: I am looking at purchasing a new home and I am prepared to sign an agreement of purchase and sale. Should I get my lawyer to review the contract prior to signing? I am a first-time buyer and I am somewhat nervous about the level of commitment.
A: Built into every purchase and sale of a new home (including condos) is a 10-day rescission period wherein you can take a contract you have signed with a builder to your lawyer for their review.
Most builder’s contracts are standard but being a first-time buyer, there is a bit of an education process that you can engage in so that you are aware of exactly what you are getting into. For example, each contract will have additional costs over the contracted purchase price known as adjustments. These can be fairly substantial and for a budget-conscious first-timer, may be the difference between buying or not.
Regardless, you are within your rights to walk away from the agreement for 10 days from the date the contract has been signed by the builder’s representative. Good luck.
