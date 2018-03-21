Legal Matters: Modifications to condo a concern to prospective buyer

Q: I am interested in purchasing a condo and when my realtor enquired about the status of the condo and what had occurred with a previous offer, she was informed that the seller had made a couple of minor changes to the unit but had not obtained the agreement of the board. This was a problem and the buyer decided not to pursue the transaction. What should I do about this?

A: As I am sure you are aware, owners make minor modifications to their units frequently without approval. However, it is a usual practice to get this approval and to have it registered on title. This process is standard in all condos.

In this instance, the owner has not obtained this approval and in the most pessimistic outlook, they could be forced to remove the changes and return the unit to its original state. However, if the changes are in keeping with the overall planning for the condo, the board would probably approve the changes after the fact.

In order to be absolutely certain that this would not happen, you could build into the offer that the seller apply for this approval and if it is not obtained, they will revert the unit back or pay the cost of having it changed back. If it is obtained, they should pay to have the amending agreement registered on title.

Good luck with your offer.