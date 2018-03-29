Legal Matters: Old condo bylaws lead to confusion

Q: I (the purchaser of a long established condo) was going through the condominium documents (with the very limited legal knowledge I have: barely none) and in Schedule A for By-Law 4 there is a mention stating that the following are the names of all of the owners and persons having a registered charge against the unit and common interests of the Condominium Corporation.... I am not sure what that means but my eyes got raised from the wording charges against owners. Could you please help me understand this part?

A: You raise a very interesting question. There are a whole bunch of documents that are filed when a condo is registered with the government, which include bylaws for the corporation. At this time, there are a number of parties that have a claim over the corporation such as previous mortgage holders and those who still have a claim over the property. These would have all been subsequently discharged but there needs to be disclosure at the time of the registration.

Digging through old bylaws can sometimes be very useful and instructive but in this case, it caused a potential buyer distress who was reviewing documents for a condo that was registered 25 years ago.