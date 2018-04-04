Legal Matters: Multi-party home purchase asks buyers how they want to take title

Q: My brother, husband and I have decided to purchase a house together, fix it up and sell it for a profit. We are not planning on living in it and hope to get the work done in the next six months and then realize a profit in the sale. We are splitting everything evenly three ways: the down payment, the expenses and, hopefully, the profit. Our lawyer is asking us how we want to take title and we have no clue what she is asking. Can you give us some guidance?

A: If you are taking title to the property equally, you can take title as joint tenants, which will mean that if anything happens to any of you, their portion of the property would transfer to the remaining two owners automatically by right of survivorship. However, this may be a problem if, for example, your brother has a spouse and children to whom he would want his estate to pass. In this case, you and your husband could take title as joint tenants while your brother takes title as a tenant-in-common. This means that if your brother passes away, his estate would take title to the property and the proceeds of the sale of his portion would go to his beneficiaries.