Meet the Condo: The One Residences in Toronto

Project overview

Canada’s tallest residential tower is set to transform Toronto’s renowned Yonge and Bloor corridor. The luxury suites boast wood accents with integrated Miele appliances, and the option for buyers to customize and combine units.

Building features

Amenities will include a soaring sky lobby with double-height ceilings, an outdoor amenity terrace and infinity pool, and a fully equipped fitness studio and urban spa lounge. Twenty-four-hour valet parking is also available.

Location and transit

Located at the corner of Yonge and Bloor, this highly walkable and transit-friendly location is adjacent to the Bloor and Yonge subway lines. Cyclists can make use of the new Bloor Street bike lanes, and it’s a short drive to the Don Valley Parkway.

In the neighbourhood

Toronto’s legendary Bloor-Yorkville district is acclaimed for its sophisticated ambience, designer shopping, gourmet restaurants, museums and culture. The One is close to Queen’s Park and the University of Toronto.

NEED TO KNOW

What: The One Residences

Builder: Mizrahi Developments

Architect: Foster + Partners

Interiors: Foster + Partners

Location: 1 Bloor St. W., Toronto

Building: An 85-storey tower with 416 suites, featuring a five-storey podium

Sizes: From 1,100 to 6,300 sq. ft.

Suites: Ranging from one bedroom to three bedrooms plus den

Pricing: Starting at $1 million

Status: Under construction

Occupancy: Slated for 2023

Sales centre: Opening this weekend. Register online.

Website: onebloorwest.com

Developer: mizrahidevelopments.ca