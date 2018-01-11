Meet the Condo: The One Residences in Toronto
Mizrahi Developments condo will be Canada's tallest residential tower, located in the city's renowned Yonge and Bloor corridor.
Project overview
Canada’s tallest residential tower is set to transform Toronto’s renowned Yonge and Bloor corridor. The luxury suites boast wood accents with integrated Miele appliances, and the option for buyers to customize and combine units.
Building features
Amenities will include a soaring sky lobby with double-height ceilings, an outdoor amenity terrace and infinity pool, and a fully equipped fitness studio and urban spa lounge. Twenty-four-hour valet parking is also available.
Location and transit
Located at the corner of Yonge and Bloor, this highly walkable and transit-friendly location is adjacent to the Bloor and Yonge subway lines. Cyclists can make use of the new Bloor Street bike lanes, and it’s a short drive to the Don Valley Parkway.
In the neighbourhood
Toronto’s legendary Bloor-Yorkville district is acclaimed for its sophisticated ambience, designer shopping, gourmet restaurants, museums and culture. The One is close to Queen’s Park and the University of Toronto.
NEED TO KNOW
What: The One Residences
Builder: Mizrahi Developments
Architect: Foster + Partners
Interiors: Foster + Partners
Location: 1 Bloor St. W., Toronto
Building: An 85-storey tower with 416 suites, featuring a five-storey podium
Sizes: From 1,100 to 6,300 sq. ft.
Suites: Ranging from one bedroom to three bedrooms plus den
Pricing: Starting at $1 million
Status: Under construction
Occupancy: Slated for 2023
Sales centre: Opening this weekend. Register online.
Website: onebloorwest.com
Developer: mizrahidevelopments.ca
Email: sales@onebloorwest.com