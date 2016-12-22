Ground rules for the dreaded holiday get-together

It’s been a crazy year, with the election in the U.S. and an upsurge of extremist declamations in Canada dividing many of us along class, race, economic and gender lines.



In spite of these differences, however, I believe in my heart of hearts that most of us, wherever we stand on the issues, ultimately want to come together. Granted, this will require a heroic amount of listening, humility and empathy, and I’ll be the first to admit that those qualities don’t always come easy.



Further complicating things is that proper etiquette doesn’t always mean keeping your mouth shut.



It’s all well and fine to smooth things over at a holiday dinner when someone spills gravy or passes gas during the meal. But the truly well-mannered person will never stay silent when others promote false or hateful ideas in public or private.



This doesn’t mean you get to yell and scream, or throw punches, or deliberately spill the gravy over a disagreeable relative’s head.

It does mean you have a moral imperative to speak up and address problematic statements if they arise. For example, it’s perfectly polite to say things like:



“Those numbers are false.”



“That story is false.”



“That statement is homophobic/sexist/racist.”



“That kind of language is unacceptable.”



“We listened to you express your views, and I’d ask that you now listen to me/him/her with the same courtesy.”



At this point, the argument will take one of two paths. The first possibility is that one of the arguers will prove themselves to be incapable of mutually respectful discourse and dissolve into a toxic puddle of insults and wilful ignorance. So be it.



Once you have fulfilled the moral imperative of calling them out on blatant falsehoods and un-Canadian slurs against marginalized groups, there’s no point in further engagement. You may withdraw from the ring, and even walk away from the table if they keep punching below the belt.



Now, you might ask: why bother calling them out at all, if you know they’re going to react this way? Obviously, such a dirty fighter will never change their game. But it’s important to make them aware their position isn’t inviolable. If everyone is silent when people tell lies and sling slurs, it reinforces the idea all round that such behaviour is acceptable.



Ideally, the dinner-table fracas will take the second path: a fair fight where all parties are willing to listen to one another, and maybe even willing to keep an open mind about their own position.



