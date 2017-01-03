Email etiquette: Help! I need out of the post-dinner party message chain

Dear Ellen,

I sometimes take people to lunch, and they always thank me. Some of my lunch guests follow up with “thank you” emails afterwards, which I find excessive. Am I supposed to email back and say “you’re welcome”?

I also have a question about dinner parties. The day after I attend one, another guest will inevitably send a thank you note and copy everyone on the guest list. This sets off a long thread of thank yous, which I find very distracting and time-consuming, but I don’t want to appear rude. What is the etiquette here?



Exhausted by emails



Dear Exhausted,

I think we’re all exhausted by emails at this point. Unfortunately, some people don’t know when to quit when they get into an email spiral of thanking hosts, complimenting each other, or accusing a presidential candidate of not using the right server. (I note with interest, by the way, that no one seems to give a smiling poop about Hillary’s emails anymore. I guess they didn’t fatally endanger the republic after all. Oh well!)

But when it comes to thanking someone for a meal, I have to say that I do approve of sending a formal email afterwards. If your guest sends you a quick “thanks for lunch” email, you don’t have to respond, but an equally quick “my pleasure!” would not go amiss.

As for a full-blown dinner party, if you’ve been to one, you must follow up with a thank you phone call or note regardless of email-chain hazards from other over-exuberant guests.

In the olden days, the day-after phone call was more common. And for some of us hosts, that day-long marathon of dinner-dissecting conversations was as pleasurable as the dinner party itself (sometimes even more so, truth be told). As a host, I’ve also been the delighted recipient of handwritten cards sent by post, and even, on occasion, a flower delivery.

Any of those approaches are still acceptable, but an email is also fine. Just be sure to take a few minutes to write a proper message with a compliment or two about the home, or food, or guest list, which is the least you can do after someone has slaved over a hot stove, or credit card, opened their home and lavished a free meal on you.

Regarding the post-dinner-party endless-email thread, believe me, I know how annoying it can be. As a writer with numerous writer friends, I’ve been subjected to group email rituals that sometimes turn into a competitive sport as everyone piles on with geysers of gushing gratitude, witty retorts, double entendres, and jocular insults, veiled or otherwise.

If I’m not in the mood for all those shenanigans, I just send a separate, private email to the host(s), and ignore the endless email chain from everyone else. But I’d never tell anyone not to indulge — if you are in the mood, it’s fun to keep the dinner party conversation going. And don’t forget the host on the receiving end. The endless email chain is ultimately a testament to them, and they deserve every word of it.