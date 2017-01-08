How do I lie my way out of being bridesmaid?

Dear Ellen,

My husband’s best friend got engaged over Christmas, and now his fiancée asked me to be her bridesmaid. I don’t want to do it. I’ve already been a bridesmaid four times this year. I don’t like her. I tried to put her off by politely declining the “honour” but she won’t accept no for an answer. It’s so much work and expense even when you like the person. My current plan is to lie my way out of it. Advice?



Reluctant Bridesmaid



Dear Reluctant Bridesmaid,

Hmmm, I’m thinking The Reluctant Bridesmaid would be an excellent title for a horror movie. Let’s hope it doesn’t come to that.

With the bare facts you have supplied, I would say you owe this person nothing, and that a firm “thank you but I really must say no” is a more-than-acceptable way to get out of it.

I would also condone a big fat fake excuse, as I believe that lying one’s face off to get out of certain (but not all) situations in order to avoid hurting someone’s feelings is also completely acceptable.

The problem here is that your husband is a liability. If he’s the groom’s best friend, he will no doubt attend the wedding, and possibly even act as best man. Which would make him a conspicuous presence at the proceedings. Which means you can’t pretend to have a terrible disease, or a dying relative, or that you are on a dangerous intergalactic mission to save the world, without making him look like a total d--- for blowing you off to attend the nuptials.

As for telling the brutal truth, you may not care what the fiancée thinks of you. But if she’s marrying your husband’s best friend, you have to take the men’s relationship into account.

Ideally, the two of them will socialize and do guy things without involving you womenfolk for the rest of their lives. (And I have to say, the old-fashioned habit of forced double-dating between couples is a tradition that deserves to die ASAP.)

But if there’s any chance the best friend would be hurt by your refusal to join the wedding party, or that his hurt feelings might affect your husband’s friendship with him, you must take that into account.

It doesn’t mean you need to submit to emotional blackmail and agree to trot up the aisle with Bridezilla. It just means you have to discuss it with your husband, and work something out. Maybe he’ll agree the guilt-trip bridesmaid gig is a lot of expense and trouble that’s too much to ask, and you’ll both agree to find a way out of it, regardless of what his best friend thinks. Or maybe he’ll feel it’s important to his friend, and ask you to suck it up — at which point you will have to make up your own mind what to do.