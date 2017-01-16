How do I tell my friends that they’re wrong to disparage the Women’s March in Washington?

Dear Ellen,

When I heard about the Women’s March in Washington on January 21, I immediately signed up and thought all my friends would too. But some of them think it’s a silly idea. How do I politely tell them they’re wrong, and that all people should be mobilizing for women’s rights?



Maddie



Dear Maddie,

Indeed. I’m constantly shocked when people I’m close to don’t agree with my point of view. I feel the world would be a much better place if everyone thought and acted as I did — though I admit there would be less fine cooking and probably way too many people cutting their own hair.

I too signed up for the women’s march the second I heard about it. And even if going to Washington isn’t feasible, or affordable, for some, I figured every reasonable, decent person I knew would want to support the march, or join a local event in support of it, or at least “like” the effort on Facebook.

Nope. Not only did some friends reject the idea, my best friend from Grade 1, who moved to the U.S. years ago, told me on Facebook that she voted for Trump.

Before the election, I would’ve argued with her, or at least cut her off. Since the election, I’ve reconsidered my approach. I’m not as smug as I used to be. I’m really sick of angry divisiveness. Instead of clobbering people with my superior beliefs, or acidly mocking theirs, I figure it’s time to stop talking and start acting in a way that might do some good in the world.

So while I don’t understand how my otherwise reasonable, decent American friend could support such an unreasonable, indecent candidate, I’m ready to listen to her reasons if she ever wants to discuss them with me.

In the meantime, I’ll march in Washington this Saturday — not as an act of dissent or display of anger. But in an effort to promote the values that so many people before us have fought and too often died for.

I’ll march to draw attention to the “women’s” issues that actually affect men. As former UN Secretary General Kofi

Annan once pointed out, gender equality is good for men and women: “Families are healthier, they are better fed, their income, savings and reinvestment go up.”

I’ll march as a role model so girls and boys can see people standing up for what they believe in in a democratic society.

I’ll march because this event isn’t just about sexism; it’s also about the damage our patriarchy does to people of colour, and to individuals who are gay, lesbian, transgender, disabled.

I’ll march as a message to the Trump knock-offs in Canada who are currently vying to lead the Conservative Party. I won’t give them any free ink by naming them here.