Is it rude to decline an invitation to my coworker's destination wedding?

Dear Ellen,

A work friend of mine got engaged over Christmas, and invited me to the wedding. I was surprised because I love working with her, but we don’t really see each other outside of work, and honestly if I was getting married I don’t know if I would invite her. The only problem is the wedding is in Jamaica, which is pretty far from Calgary. So it will be expensive to go, and it’s in May. I might be tempted to go and make a holiday of it if it was winter here, but it doesn’t make sense to go in the spring-summer. I feel bad about not going, but also a little mad that she expects me to pay for a big trip like this. Is it polite to decline the invitation?

Saskia

Dear Saskia,

According to the most recent statistics I could find in a one-minute Google search, more than 160,000 Canadian couples are getting married this year, and, according to Weddingbells.ca, one in four will choose to have destination weddings.

Which means a lot of wedding guests will be shelling out for trips to fulfil someone else’s fantasy instead of spending their hard-earned dough on their own pre-planned holiday.

Expecting guests — especially ones such as yourself who aren’t close to the couple outside of work, and have no personal connection to the family — to commit so much time and money to their wedding can definitely seem unreasonable.

On the other hand, consider the possibility of mitigating factors. Is the bride inviting other people from work? If so, she may have thoughtfully included you rather than risk your feeling excluded. Is she or her partner originally from Jamaica? If so, they might justifiably want to get married there. Is she actually from Calgary, but going to Jamaica because she hates her local friends and relatives and wants to discourage them from attending? In that case, you can decline the invite with a clear conscience.

As I’ve pointed out in previous columns, weddings make all kinds of sensible people lose their minds. And the rest of us should go along, as much as possible within reason, in the name of love and friendship.