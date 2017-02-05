Why can't my parents ever visit me?

Dear Ellen,

After living on the East Coast for a number of years, I moved back to Toronto, a few hours from my parents’ home, and have been able to visit more often on holidays and birthdays. I don’t own a car, so I need to rent one and take a day off work to make the trip. For the first few years I was happy to do it, but as I’ve taken on more responsibility at work and gotten involved in the community, it’s more difficult to find the time or energy. My parents, meanwhile, haven’t visited me since I moved back, even though they’re retired and have visited family near me, and know they’re welcome. This past Christmas, I didn’t go home, and explained why, but they’re still complaining about it. Ellen, at what point does the responsibility of visiting no longer fall solely on the child? At what point does it become the responsibility of the parents and the child to both make an effort?

Calvin, Toronto



Dear Calvin,

Your logic is infallible vis-à-vis asking for a fair division of labour when it comes to reciprocal family visits.

Unfortunately, the rules of neither logic nor fairness apply to parent-child relationships. You and your folks could argue till the cows come home about whether you should come home, too. But until scientists feel it’s safe to stop irrefutably proving climate change, and start working on an algorithm for “number of diapers changed back in the day” versus “filial time owing now,” the people who raised you are going to have the moral high ground in this and virtually every other point of contention.

In short, unless or until you have a family of your own to claim you on family holidays, I suspect your parents will persist in the crazy notion that, since they raised you, with all the attendant joys and sorrows that entailed, the least you can is drag your sorry, ungrateful a—- home on major holidays.

So let go of the argument. It’s not a matter of who’s right, or whose responsibility it is to make the trip. The only relevant question is what kind of relationship you want with them going forward.

If you feel OK about your decision to skip holidays at their home, relax and let them gripe. You’ve explained your position and whether they accept or understand it or not, at least you have respectfully made the terms clear.

And if you feel guilty or angry to a degree that is interfering with your own enjoyment of staying put, because you know they are terribly hurt or upset by your absence, then you might want to go home for your own sake, and sanity.

What you must not do, under any circumstances, is drag your sorry a—- home in a welter of grudging resentment. Poisoning the atmosphere with passive-aggressive misery will ruin it for everyone, which is very bad manners indeed.