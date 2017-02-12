How do you tell people it's not OK to be late?

Dear Ellen,

What is the best way to respond to someone apologizing for being late? I’ve had several appointments lately where I’ve been kept waiting by professionals who enter the room and start with an apology. My instinct is to say “Oh, it’s OK.” But I feel it’s not OK, especially in circumstances where I’m paying for the appointment. So I end up saying nothing, which just makes the situation awkward.

Kendra



Dear Kendra,

I have interviewed a lot of people over the years and very early on I noticed a small, but significant, difference between Bigshots of Quality and Bigshots Who Are Insecure Pikers at Heart.

The Pikers liked to keep people waiting.

Director James Cameron surprised me by falling into the former group. Instead of the abrasive egomaniac I’d been warned about, he was engaging, polite, and prompt. I could credit his PR person for the punctuality, but the fact is, celebrity pikers often ignore their own peeps in order to feel important by keeping other people waiting.

Barbara Amiel also surprised me once, by keeping me waiting nearly two hours outside her office at the Toronto Sun. She never did appear, even though she’s the one who invited me in (to discuss a small freelance job). If she’d been in the midst of an emergency, her assistant could have sent me on my way. Instead, the embarrassed assistant kept going into her boss’s office, then asking me to wait a little longer. I finally left, and 25 years later am still waiting for the courtesy of an apology.

Everybody’s late sometimes (as my Metro editor knows; hi, Matt!), and apologies are always in order. But apologies from people who are chronically late tend to ring false after a while. My own solutions include: A. Cutting off people who aren’t worth waiting for; B. Accepting the lateness as the price of friendship/business with people who are worth waiting for; C. Waiting a quarter-century till I get a newspaper column in Metro, which has one of the largest daily circulation rates in Canada, and then calling out someone who once kept me waiting.

Your situation calls for Option B. If you want to do business with tardy professionals, you’re going to have to suck it up — but that doesn’t mean you have to let them off the hook. Do not say “Oh, that’s OK” when they arrive. Simply accept the apology, and if you feel up to it add: “Do you have my number? It’d be great if you could text next time you’re held up.”

Don’t worry. With practice, you’ll learn to embrace the awkwardness — for them.