How do I support an acquaintance facing a cancer diagnosis?

Dear Ellen,

An acquaintance of mine was recently diagnosed with breast cancer. She’s not a close friend, but someone I care about. How do I keep in touch, without hovering and asking intrusive questions?

Signed, Concerned

Dear Concerned,

The rules of etiquette are clear and easy to follow when it comes to big events like births, weddings, and funerals.

It gets trickier with all the messy stuff in-between — like the times our friends and acquaintances are dealing with problems like depression, divorce or disease.

It’s easy to back away and tell ourselves we “don’t want to intrude” and then wait for an invitation to act. But based on my own experiences, and mistakes, I’ve come around to the belief that it’s better to err on the side of effort, rather than refrain from action.

I still regret my behaviour years ago, when a sort-of friend lost her fiancé in a traffic accident days before their wedding.

I talked with some of her closer friends about it, and they said they’d decided to “just let her be” and not “bother” her. They’d see her around and be extra nice when she finished grieving and resumed socializing.

Except she never did. She moved to another province and we never saw her again.

It felt wrong at the time, but I followed their lead and did nothing. Now I realize how cowardly that was. What I should have done was urged her closer friends to pick up the phone and call her immediately, and then sent a card myself instead of sitting here decades later, still filled with regret.

It’s important to respect people’s privacy. But if the knowledge of your acquaintance’s cancer is out in the world, it’s a mistake to use that privacy as an excuse not to act.

So I’m glad to see that you, unlike my younger self, have the proper and compassionate — i.e. exquisitely well-mannered — impulse to “keep in touch” and are simply wondering how best to do that.

I suggest reaching out with an email or card, mentioning that you’ve heard what she’s going through, you’re thinking of her, and you’d love to hear from her, or see her, anytime she feels like getting in touch.

Worst-case scenario for you is that she’s furious you dared to contact her — but that’s OK. She’s allowed to react anyway she likes at this point.

And though it won’t be pleasant for you, the fact is you acted in good faith, and deep down your sincere concern will register with her.