How do you respond to baseless statements about newcomers?

Dear Ellen,

In old Toronto, American visitors would comment on the good manners of the city’s burghers and their clean streets.

Then Pierre Trudeau introduced an open-door immigrant policy that encouraged tens of thousands of uneducated, poverty-stricken, and culturally alien newcomers to our major cities. His policy was meant to lessen Canada’s traditional bond to the U.K., and create a large voting base that would be indebted to the Liberal party.

Toronto is now home to hundreds of thousands of Third World immigrants, refugees, asylum-seekers, and illegals who have formed ghettos in an effort to keep their culture alive and not integrate. Unfortunately, this often includes the worst elements of their previous cultures, hence the unprecedented increase in violent crime.

So don’t expect Canadian manners and morals from this group. The most we can expect is that our police can get on top of the crime wave and make our streets safer.

Derek Holloway, Etobicoke

Dear Derek,

According to Bob Plamondon’s 2013 book, The Truth About Trudeau, the number of immigrants admitted annually declined from 183,974 in 1968 when PET took office to 90,000 by 1984, when he left for good. During the Progressive Conservatives’ Mulroney years, it escalated to 250,000 by 1993. Today, over half the population of Toronto was born outside Canada, according to the city website. As for crime, news about shootings is alarming, but the sensational headlines disguise the fact that in Toronto homicides are down, from 86 in 2007 to 69 in 2016 according to the Toronto Police Service.

But the facts of the case aren’t the point here. It’s how you have perceived them. I can’t argue with how you feel, but since you wrote to me, I’ll share where I’m coming from. My world view is shaped by being raised as a Christian. I’m no longer religious, but I still consider Jesus Christ’s golden rule as the best rule to live by: Treat others as you would have them treat you.

Where you see “Third World immigrants, refugees, asylum-seekers, and illegals” forming “ghettos in an effort to keep their culture alive and not integrate,” I see normal folks sticking together out of a basic human need for companionship and safety. I don’t believe anyone flees war, persecution, oppression or poverty because they want to live separate from and resented by people who’ve forgotten their own immigrant roots.

I’m so proud of Toronto and Canada for the support we give to newcomers so they can rise up from their disadvantaged beginnings here, and contribute to a richer society for all of us. Our multicultural city, in my view, is the true meaning of Christianity — in Technicolor.

I know how hard it is to accept people who are different. It can be frightening to see “normal” life in Canada disrupted by people who don’t think or act like you, and who don’t want to. And some of “them,” just like some of “us,” will inevitably represent the “worst elements of their previous cultures.”