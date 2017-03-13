How can I make people slow down their carts in the grocery store?

Dear Ellen,

I’ve noticed big-box stores like Walmart and Costco, etc., have these shopping carts bigger than ever before to encourage people to buy more and bigger items. I prefer to use a wheelie basket instead. But I am concerned by the rude people who drive these giant carts like NASCAR racers and have absolutely no courtesy or regard for anyone around them. It makes me not want to shop there, for fear of being knocked over. What can I do to make people slow down?

Little Old Lady

Dear Little Old Lady,

If you are feeling spry and vindictive, I urge you to go straight to YouTube and watch “dive” videos of Real Madrid soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo. Be it an opposing player brushing against his jersey, or a passing breeze tickling his new golden highlights, Ronaldo is ready at any moment to launch himself into a spectacular pratfall — rolling, groaning, clutching, grimacing — in order to convince the refs, and the world, that he has been most grievously fouled.

Study his moves. Practise a few tumbles at home. Then head out to the store.

There, fill up your wheelie with eggs, yogurt and other messy foods, and meander aimlessly down the aisles. Be alert — we don’t want you to actually get run over. But as soon as some maniac with a giant cart starts bearing down on you, simply shove your wheelie into their path, while you scream bloody murder and dive sideways, hitting the deck with as much force as you can muster, given that you are probably less fit than a man who is arguably the world’s best soccer player.

With any luck, broken eggs and spilled yogurt will spread far and wide, the maniac shopping cart driver will have a small, metaphorical heart attack and be filled with remorse at what they’ve done to you, a poor, innocent little old lady. And the store manager will skid through eggs and yogurt to your side, promising coupons, gift cards, and a permanent ban on large carts, in hopes of warding off a lawsuit.

I realize this advice is neither polite nor practical, and that I am perhaps revealing too much about my own vindictive nature. But other than amuse oneself with revenge fantasies, there’s not much to be done.

Grocery store rudeness is rampant, but it’s often due to distraction rather than malicious intent.

And, as many of us over a certain age know, we are simply invisible to younger, faster folks.