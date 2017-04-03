What can I do about out-of-control housing prices?

Dear Ellen,

The prices for housing in B.C. are so high, I don’t know how I could ever encourage the situation to change at city hall or otherwise. What can I do to make sure my future is more than renting for life?

Priced Out

Dear Priced Out,

I will begin with a warning: My advice is going to sound facetious and possibly hopeless, but it’s based in truth. And part of that truth is: there’s no easy answer to your question, so I’m going to give you difficult Big Picture advice, instead of fake Quick Fix advice.

To start, there’s nothing wrong with renting for life, but, yes, there is something wrong when sky-rocketing house prices cut out an entire generation of working stiffs due to a wealthy, privileged echelon squeezing them out of the market.

In fact, not even renters are safe — right now in Toronto, longtime tenants are being evicted so landlords can play shell games with existing, inadequate rules, and jack up rents down the line.

The problem here is simple and goes to the heart of both etiquette and social justice: greed.

There’s nothing wrong with making money, and I certainly strive to maximize my own income in a competitive freelance writing market. But when the game is fixed in favour of the already-wealthy, when patriarchal capitalists and free market propagandists profit off the backs of their fellow human beings, and accelerating income disparity actually kills people (sees Stats Can for data on “decreased life expectancy” for “people with lower incomes”) — well, that’s just plain rude!

My advice is to stand up against such ill-mannered injustice: march peacefully, run for office, and/or support local candidates who support the entitlement of every person — regardless of origin or legal status — to clean drinking water, education, health care, freedom from violence and persecution, affordable shelter and freedom of expression.

Seriously, it’s bad manners to rip off the less fortunate, and it’s good manners to give them a fair shake. And decent, well-behaved people know in their heart of hearts what that actually means when it comes to the rules and laws that govern the housing market, and everything else.