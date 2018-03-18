Urban Etiquette: I gave someone a gift and she gave it back — what do I do?

Hi Ellen,

I have a friend of over 30 years who recently invited me to a party. I took two bottles of wine and the gift of a traditional sweet my son made for the first time. She kept the wine but returned the sweet. I felt hurt and thought it was rude of her. She could have just thrown it out if she didn’t want it. What is the proper etiquette in a situation like this?

Sylvia

Dear Sylvia,

Over many years of giving and receiving gifts, I have developed a set of rules to apply to any occasion.

If someone gives you a thoughtful gift, thank them profusely, follow up with a thank-you note or email, and then use, wear or display said gift in their presence at some future event to further show your gratitude.

If someone gives you a cheap, inappropriate, thoughtless, last-minute gift out of mere obligation, thank them, and then do whatever you want with it. Keep it if you can use it. Donate it to charity if it’s conceivably useful to any other person.

If someone gives you something that’s nice but obviously “regifted,” make no judgments. It’s always pleasant to get a half-decent gift, and sometimes these passed-along items can be precious and perfect. It’s better than letting it sit in a drawer or landfill forever.

If your partner buys you something expensive but wildly impersonal because their real motivation is to impress everyone else in your life with how rich, or generous, or “thoughtful” they are, keep the gift if you like it, but feel free to exchange it if you don’t love it.

If your partner gives you a gift that is really a gift to themselves — e.g., the husband who buys you a bigger motor for the boat — accept it graciously, and buy yourself something of equal value when it’s your turn to give.

As for your longtime friend who sent back the sweets, I admit that’s a weird one. It would indeed have been so much easier for her to just eat the darn things or throw them out. Maybe you forgot she’s allergic to nuts or wheat or dairy or some other ingredient, and she’s sending a message?

Whatever. If you value the friendship, either address it openly with her, or let it go once and for all. Then sit back and enjoy your son’s dessert debut yourself.