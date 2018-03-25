Urban Etiquette: Was dumping my boyfriend the right thing to do?

Hi Ellen,

I broke up with my boyfriend of 10 months because I felt my feelings for him were not strong enough. I was really judgmental of him. I thought he bowled weird, he ate with his mouth open, he talked too much at times and his jokes were not funny. I began to focus on these small things even though for the most part he has the qualities I want in a man — he knows how to have fun, likes to try new things, is open-minded, incredibly intelligent. I could be completely myself with him and he was totally accepting of me. His sense of humour was also improving. We talked about my doubts and he really wanted to work through them, but I could not see a future if I felt the doubts every single day. I don't know if I have a fear of relationships or if it was something else. I think about him a lot and wonder if I did the right thing.

Ruby

Dear Ruby,

I must point out that this is an etiquette column, not a relationship column, but since I love giving all kinds of advice, I’ll politely try to help you here.

It's entirely possible that you are a judgmental, mixed-up person who’s terrified of commitment and in desperate need of therapy. That doesn’t mean you should have stayed with your rather nice-sounding, incredibly devoted and patient boyfriend.

If you’re not feeling it with someone, you do them no favours by staying in the relationship out of guilt or fear of being alone. Cut them loose, I say, and get to work on your own psychological problems.

The first thing you can do is stop indulging in vague regrets at possibly having made the wrong decision by letting him go. It’s done. You had your reasons, whether you understand them or not, whether they were reasonable or not. Let the poor man get on with his life, and get on with yours. A good place to start is to stop wallowing in self-doubt, which is distracting you from the real issue, and work on where all your doubts are coming from.

I suspect it’s not really about his eating habits or bad jokes, or bowling fails. It’s about something in you that can’t get past the reality of a less-than-perfect partner.

A lot of people think therapy is selfish or self-indulgent. I think each of us has a moral obligation to try and understand our own motivations, and how our emotional confusion can sometimes hurt other people. Having an honest dialogue with yourself, with help from a competent therapist, will make you more self-aware, happier in the long run, and a better person all round.