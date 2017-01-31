Metro Vancouver's guide to fighting Islamophobia and anti-refugee sentiment

Feeling helpless? Don't stand by, step up.

Metro Vancouver compiled a few suggestions and ideas for how you can get involved in making a difference — our guide to helping combat Islamophobia and anti-refugee sentiment in your community.

Related stories:

MARCH:

A candlelight vigil in solidarity with the victims of the Quebec mosque attack will be held on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. at the Al-Jamia Mosque (655 West 8th Ave.) near the Olympic Village Canada Line station. The vigil is organized by the Pakistan Canada Association, Coalition Against Bigotry-Pacific, and Al-Jamia Mosque.



SIGN:

The Canadian Civil Liberties Association has drafted a script people can use to ask their Member of Parliament to act regarding the recent U.S. travel ban. Specific demands include increasing the number of refugees accepted by Canada this year, and suspending the Canada-U.S. Safe Third Country Agreement. You can find the letter at www.ccla.org.

SUPPORT:

JOIN:

Another great way to take action is to invest your time. There are plenty of community and non-profit groups that are working to end Islamophobia and racism. Among the groups you may want to check out is the former Bernie for B.C. group, which has rebranded itself Our Revolution Canada.



MEET:

Get out of your comfort zone, expand your social network, and try to reach out to people who don't look like you or share your views. You can start by introducing yourself to someone at a march, if you choose to attend.

Got an idea?