Tait: Why the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 'feel-good vibe' is legit this year

Parachute in to any Canadian Football League training camp this week and it’s guaran-dang-teed the messages will all sound the same.

Players, coaches and management will touch on the optimism levels being sky-high, about the quality talent recruited over the winter and how the opening practices of camp are the important first steps on the long road to the Grey Cup on the last Sunday in November.

That message was also being spit out here in Winnipeg after the first two days of Blue Bombers camp by just about anyone who had a microphone, camera or notepad shoved in their face.

Here’s the thing about all that: for the first time in what feels like forever in these parts, that feel-good vibe seems legit.

That comes from many things, mainly a 10-3 finish to last season after a 1-4 start before the abrupt end in the West Semifinal loss to the B.C. Lions.

It also comes from a starting roster that remains essentially intact – save for the departures of defensive linemen Keith Shologan, Euclid Cummings, and Justin Cole, middle linebacker Khalil Bass and receivers Rory Kohlert and Ryan Smith.

That kind of continuity, having 18 of 24 starters returning, is rare in the CFL and almost unheard of in these parts, where it seems like a revolving door welcomed – and dispatched – any players who stepped into the Bomber clubhouse over the past few seasons.

“To be able to keep a team together like that means everyone is going to be hungry,” said quarterback Matt Nichols this week. “Everyone knows we took a huge step from the year before last season. But we’ve got more steps to take.

“You go through growing pains and I really think this team is ready to make a run at a championship. These things sometimes take time, as much as you want to win every year. You have to have a mindset that you’re going to win big games and make big plays when you need to. We made a lot of big plays, but in our last game, didn’t make the two or three big ones we needed to make. That’s the difference between going to a Western Final and having a chance at a Grey Cup and going home in the first round.”

Now, the Bombers – like every CFL team – aren’t without their question marks as training camp opens. There is a hole at middle linebacker with Bass now with the Ottawa Redblacks. Kick returner Quincy McDuffie bolted for the Dallas Cowboys. The departures of Kohlert and Smith means there are openings in the receiving corps. The defensive line has some intriguing new pieces with the additions of Tristan Okapaulago, Drake Nevis and first-overall draft pick Faith Ekakitie, but is also undergoing another makeover for the second straight year.

Still, all of this comes against a different backdrop in Bomberland this year. There is less doubt, more optimism and a heightened sense of expectation.

Granted, that guarantees diddly squat when the season opens on Canada Day. But it sure as heck can’t hurt, either.