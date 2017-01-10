VanRaes: Winnipeggers, it's time to start shovelling our sidewalks

Straining under the weight of each shovelful, somehow sweating through my parka while simultaneously freezing, I hear a small voice. Am I dreaming? Is it some sort of magical snow clearing vision brought on by exhaustion and despair?

Apparently not. It's actually a young boy who lives in a neighbouring apartment block, tiny plastic shovel in hand as he aspires to help an older man clear the sidewalk.

"How come not everybody shovels?" he asks.

"Because people are lazy," the man responds.

Indeed.

More than a week after the last storm I still struggle to make it down residential sidewalks, either because the snow remains entirely untouched by human engineering or because it was so compacted that by the time city crews arrived, clearing efforts yielded poor results. For folks with physical limitations or people who use mobility aids like wheelchairs, the sidewalks are simply impassable. Likewise for those with children in strollers or wheeled grocery bags.

At city hall, questions about the number of snow clearing machines, budget lines and total accumulation swirl like a mid-winter squall. How can snow clearing be improved? And how can it be done without increasing taxes or shortchanging other city services?

My fellow Winnipeggers the answer is right in front our frosty faces — the time has come to clear our own sidewalks.

This is not a popular idea, I understand that. Mayor and council understands it too. No one wants to be remembered as the politician who reduced city services. Telling constituents to suck it up and shovel isn't the kind of move that increases one's odds of re-election.

But how long can we continue to spite our collective face by cutting off our own noses? Winnipeggers bemoan the condition of residential sidewalks, but so many then greet the suggesting of clearing 20 or 30 feet of snow with the cry, "But I pay taxes!"

Yes, we all pay taxes.

And those tax dollars would be better spent if city crews could spend more time clearing sidewalks and active transit routes impacted by graters and loaders, than trundling down every residential sidewalk in the city.

It's really not an outrageous suggestion. Winnipeg residents are already responsible for maintaining boulevard areas adjacent to their homes in the summer months, and major cities like Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver, Saskatoon and even the parts of Toronto require property owners to remove snow and ice.

Those cities also make accommodations for citizens physically unable to clear snow, such as the Snow Angels program in Calgary, while plenty of private businesses offer to meet clearing deadlines for individuals who'd rather pay someone else to do the work. This is not an insurmountable problem, it just takes a little imagination and some co-operation.

For a city that prides itself on not just surviving -40C temperatures, but thriving in them, this should be the obvious solution. Winnipeggers will eat dinner on frozen rivers, cycle year round, skate in any wind chill and line-up in the cold to stand in the cold at Festival du Voyageur. We tell Mars to stuff it because the red planet just can't compete with us when it comes to the extreme cold.