Powerful tool or futile fight? Why activism alone is not enough to change society

North American auto makers were shuttering plants, Yugoslavia was descending into war and M.C. Hammer had just released Too Legit to Quit — and somewhere deep in rural Ontario I was about to discover the power of activism.

The year was 1991.

A months-long expansion of my beloved Summers' Corners Public School was near completion and as students prepared to move into the new digs we got the bad news — the school's name would be changed to Malahide Public School.

Outraged, I marched out of my Grade 3 classroom and into the principal's office seeking permission to circulate a petition asking the board to reverse its decision. I still remember Mr. Murray's dower expression as he said, "You can, but it won't change anything."

How wrong he was.

Summers' Corners Public School still stands today, welcoming new generations of students under the old name more than a quarter century after the fact. But while my elementary school has thrived in the intervening years, my confidence in activism has been somewhat tempered.

Attend a political rally today and you'll be hard-pressed to pin down what exactly is being protested. One issue bleeds into another as anti-war, becomes anti-tar sands, becomes treaty rights, becomes flood compensation, becomes government reform and on and on. All are arguably worthy issues, but when presented as a general mass of discontent, activism proves an ineffective mechanism for change. One need look no further than the failed Occupy Movement to see the pitfalls.

And so, while I haven't abandoned the belief activism can be a powerful tool for speaking truth to power, the grit of time and experience has revealed my inner pragmatist. I question the effectiveness of campaigning to end one practice or stop one project with no aim beyond the immediate goal. Is it worth fighting to prevent, say, one oil pipeline when it will do nothing to decrease the use of fossil fuels? Would activists see more results by pushing for electric vehicle infrastructure or by building diversified economies in resource towns that see oil and gas as the only route to prosperity?

If activism that pits one way of life against another does have the power to create systemic change, I haven't seen it. Real transformation still requires a groundswell of support and a critical mass to propel it forward. Yes, activism can save a library, change a law and even revitalize a community. And yes activism can play a role in popular movements, but activism alone cannot change social mores and it cannot change the core functioning of the systems we live and govern by.

Activism is, by its very nature, adversarial. It's a way to fight for or against something. But as the world enters an era of uncertainty and polarization, it may be that movements based on radical empathy and critical discussion prove more valuable than those centred purely on dissent.