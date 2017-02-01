VanRaes: 'Deeply troubled,' Bowman? Time to get serious about transparency

Mayor Brian Bowman is “deeply disturbed.”

Again.

He was “deeply troubled” back in March of 2016 when RCMP announced they’d launched an investigation into personal cheques former mayor Sam Katz received from Caspian Construction, the company responsible for Winnipeg’s new police headquarters. Bowman repeated those concerns last week after the RCMP alleged Katz and former chief administrative officer Phil Sheegl took a $200,000 kickback from that same construction company.

In fact he’s so disturbed he “will be introducing a motion for council’s consideration at an upcoming executive policy committee meeting that will request the Province of Manitoba to initiate a public inquiry.”

Whew! Thank goodness he got out ahead of this one.

In fairness, Bowman did say he was angered by the allegations and noted they would damage public trust, but it’s hard to take his comments at face value. Despite campaigning on a promise to increase transparency, Bowman has obfuscated on the issue of a public inquiry since the Mounties first raided the offices of Caspian Construction way back in December 2014.

His promise for an elected executive policy committee also evaporated soon after his election and as first exposed by Metro reporter Stephanie Taylor, Bowman’s online meeting calendar doesn’t come close to representing his actual meeting schedule.

Then there was the $567,339 in severance the city paid to Deepak Joshi who was suspended from his role as acting chief administrative officer in 2015. No explanation was given for Joshi’s suspension, his resignation or the half-million golden parachute.

So much for Bowman’s promise to increase transparency at City Hall.

Even before allegations of kickbacks arose last week, Bowman would have done well to suggest an inquiry looking at why the construction of Winnipeg’s new police HQ was four years behind schedule and nearly $80 million over budget. That inquiry could have also examined how the city failed to realize the old Public Safety Building land can’t be sold and must be maintained as public domain. Or maybe, just maybe, someone at city hall could tell Winnipeggers why they purchased the defunct Canada Post building for the new police HQ without ever examining the full extent of the aging building’s faults?

Add to that the countless unanswered questions that still linger form the firehall land-swap or the Parker Land deal and there’s no shortage of fodder for an inquiry. If Bowman was truly serious about transparency and accountability, all of the city’s real estate dealings would have been the subject of an inquiry long before the mayor’s promise to finally introduce a motion to council last week.

Even if Bowman has only held off on calling for a public inquiry because he fears the province will reject the request, it sends the message that he’s unconcerned about accountability and doesn’t really care much about how money is frittered away — even as the city faces budget shortfalls.