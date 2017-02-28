VanRaes: Mayor's annual speech shows status quo is here to stay

In some ways Mayor Brian Bowman’s annual state of the city address was like an Oscar acceptance speech — too long, with too many thank yous and too much name-dropping.

Where the two genres diverge is that at least some Oscar acceptance speeches actually touch on government policy in a meaningful way.

The same could not be said for the dry accumulation of statements Bowman strung together at the annual event, which sees Winnipeg’s business elite shell out for a pricey luncheon and the privilege of being addressed by the mayor. Full of apparent contradictions, the 45-minute speech gave little indication of an over-arching vision for the city and nothing to suggest a shift away from the status quo.

While Bowman did speak to the recent hiring of an integrity commissioner, the self-congratulatory overtures rang hollow given his silence on the new Winnipeg police headquarters during the address, which is the subject of an ongoing RCMP investigation and a call for a provincial inquiry. The continued secrecy around the departure of former CAO Deepak Joshi — despite his senior role and massive severance payout — also leaves one doubting Bowman’s commitment to transparency, regardless of how many documents the city now posts online.

Promises to tackle red tape at city hall raise a red flag in the openness department as well. With a history of questionable development and business deals to its credit, the last thing Winnipeg needs is the possibility of less oversight or a weakened regulatory framework.

Something about Bowman telling a business audience that “I can work with council to remove obstacles to your success” leaves gaping questions about what that really means for the rest of us Winnipeggers.

Perhaps the only new policy the mayor really touched on was his intention to help welcome the ride-sharing service Uber to the city. Hardly a cutting-edge announcement for man who touts his love of innovation — the company has been around since 2009 and entered the Canadian market years ago.

And while Bowman promised to work with the provincial Taxicab Board to facilitate ride-sharing, he didn’t acknowledge any of the obvious roadblocks such a move would face or put forward any solutions. Nor did he touch on the safety and labour issues that have dogged Uber over the years.

Finally, despite a massive budget shortfall for 2017, Bowman committed to further business tax reductions. But how the city will compensate for that lost revenue was not made clear.