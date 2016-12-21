Sports throwback: Here are Manitoba's top 2016 athletes
With the holiday season here and 2017 fast approaching, many people just want 2016 to end. The New Year offers plenty of promise and hope for our local teams and athletes, but we can’t leave 2016 without recognizing some of the special people and performances on the local sports scene.
Homecoming of the Year – Andrew Harris: When the Bombers signed the Winnipeg native to a free agent contract in February, they hoped for a boost to their running and short passing game, and a new respected voice in the locker room. Harris delivered all of that and more. With nearly 1,000 yards on the ground and over 1,500 combined yards in 15 games, Harris was even more productive than many expected and was a huge part of the offensive turnaround this season. A leader on and off the field, Harris was everywhere in the community since joining the Blue Bombers and became the face of the team in short order.
Gutsiest performance of the year – Tyler Mislawchuk: The Oakbank triathlete battled injuries in the lead-up to Rio but made the Canadian Olympic team and prepared for the biggest event of his life. Feeling soreness in his lower body leading up to the race, he knew there was no time to do anything about it and would have to push through if he could. Mislawchuk did just that and ended up finishing 15th in the Olympic Triathlon, dealing with incredible pain as the event wore on and was diagnosed with a stress fracture of his femur after the race. Returning home after Rio on crutches, Mislawchuk epitomizes everything we love in our Olympic athletes.
Graduation of the year – David Onyemata: The New Orleans Saints defensive lineman has an incredible story. He started as a new student from Africa with no clue about football and has since become an NFL prospect. He began 2016 training at the University of Manitoba for a professional career. He blew away scouts with his incredible package of strength, size and agility and the New Orleans Saints traded up in the fourth round of the NFL draft to make Onyemata the highest-drafted Bison product ever in the NFL draft. After a journey from Nigeria to Manitoba to New Orleans, the NFL rookie has played in 14 games this season for the Saints and has a bright future in the NFL.
Newcomer of the year – Patrik Laine: Laine has been a household name in the city since the Jets won the 2nd pick in the NHL draft in late April. After being selected by Winnipeg, the Finnish phenom has been everything Jets fans could have dreamed of and more. An incredible natural sniper, Laine has brought fans out of their seats nightly, leads the Jets in goals with 18, and is a top contender for the Calder trophy. Still only 18 years old, he also has entertained us all with his confidence, quotes and dry sense of humour. Patrik Laine has arrived and will own the Winnipeg sports scene for years to come.
