It's time to bring the world juniors back to smaller markets

Hockey fans who tuned in to watch the World Junior Hockey Championship quarterfinal between Canada and Czech Republic on Monday night saw Team Canada rebound from a rough first period to book their spot in the semifinal versus Sweden. That was not a surprise.

What was however, was the thousands of empty seats in the Bell Centre in Montreal for a playoff game featuring the host Canadians. By any measure, for a country that has built this tournament up into a hugely popular annual tradition, the turnout for such an important game for the host team was a complete embarrassment.

It would be easy to slam the fans in Montreal for not supporting the home team. Many did exactly that on Monday. But looking more closely at this year’s tournament attendance in both Montreal and Toronto, it seems Hockey Canada misjudged the market and, worse, failed to act on the concerning signs from the 2015 event held in the same two markets.

First off, heading to Toronto and Montreal for back-to-back tournaments was misguided. If anything, it clarified the driving force behind these decisions: money and nothing else. Why else would Hockey Canada decide to hold the popular event in the same markets back-to-back for the first time? Simple: bigger buildings and the windfall that would accompany all those tickets sold in two of the country’s largest markets.

What also needs to be reevaluated is the pricing on tickets. The cost of tickets for these events is so overpriced, no one should be surprised to see thousands of empty seats for all games, even the previously untouchable Canada games. The signs were all over the 2015 event in the same host cities and despite assurances that changes would be made to avoid what we are seeing in the stands, not enough was done.

The World Junior Championship has become what it is today in Canada because of the passion for hockey in this country, great marketing of our national teams by Hockey Canada over the years and tremendous coverage of the event from TSN. The success started in smaller markets across the country – not just in the biggest NHL rinks. Red Deer, Winnipeg, Regina/Saskatoon & Halifax have all staged hugely successful world junior tournaments in the past and markets of this size should be legitimately considered when the next host sites are decided.

Regardless of who wins the gold medal on Thursday, Hockey Canada has some big decisions going forward regarding this event. Hopefully what we have seen transpire during the two tournaments in Toronto and Montreal will be a wake-up call for needed change.