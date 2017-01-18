Hustler: Ondrej Pavelec recall a desperate move for Winnipeg Jets

The Winnipeg Jets don’t have much time left to salvage their season. After a very rough start to 2017 the team finds itself with a massive challenge to even have meaningful games down the stretch this year, never mind grabbing a playoff spot.

Much of the blame (although there is plenty to go around) has been piled on the shoulders of the Jets' two young goalies, Connor Hellebuyck and Michael Hutchinson. Hellebuyck, who has had the majority of the work this year, is coming off two rough starts, being pulled in the first period of both. Hutchinson, meanwhile, has struggled throughout the year and his days as an NHL goaltender may be numbered.

It got so bad this week as the team prepared for a four-game homestand that Ondrej Pavelec, exiled to the Moose in the AHL at the beginning of the season in the final of his contract, was recalled to the Jets and will start against Arizona Wednesday at the MTS Centre.

The recall of Pavelec shows just how desperate the situation had become. With no future in the organization beyond this year, it was pretty clear the team had moved on from its former starter. To call him back now and throw him in right away is admission of just how badly the things were falling apart and shows how poorly this had been handled by Jets management from the start of the season.

What needs to be the focus of all of this is the development of Hellebuyck. Now 60 games into his NHL career, he has been very good at times and has shown the ability to be a quality NHL goaltender. But not having the safety net of a legit veteran presence in net alongside him has essentially taken away any competition for playing time in net and placed way too much pressure too soon on a very young goalie by NHL standards. It was sink or swim, and now, ironically, castoff Pavelec is back to be the Jets' life preserver for the time being.

The upcoming expansion draft certainly complicated things this year as the team needed to have a goalie to expose in the draft for the new Vegas team. The Jets re-signed Hutchinson to be that guy and kept him with the big club worried of a waiver claim. Unfortunately, he just hasn’t been able to get the job done this year, even in a back-up role.

Hellebucyk has a bright future and one can only hope the recent setbacks will not affect his confidence going forward. Maybe everyone is making too much of two bad starts as only a week ago he was coming off a shutout of Calgary and had a respectable .913 save percentage going into the Montreal game where he got the hook early.

The bottom line for the Jets and their fans is a bitter pill of another season going down the drain. And in a results-based business, this has increased the heat on Paul Maurice, who has many problems on his hands beyond just inconsistent goaltending.