Winnipeg Jets coach Paul Maurice needs to prove himself

With the NHL All-Star Game set for this weekend in L.A., the Winnipeg Jets, with the exception of rookie phenom Patrik Laine, who will represent the Jets at the game, will have a few days off to get away from the hockey before the final stretch of 30 games gets underway after the break.

Meanwhile I would expect GM Kevin Cheveldayoff and coach Paul Maurice will spend some time evaluating how things have gotten to this point for their hockey club, on the verge of another lost season.

While a number of teams in the Western Conference wild-card race have struggled as of late there was a glorious opportunity over January for the Jets to make a run and get back in the race. Unfortunately for the team and their fans, it just hasn’t happened.

There have been all sorts of theories this year on why the Jets haven’t been able to take the next step forward. A very tough schedule, injuries and goal-tending issues have all been part of the disappointing results, as well as the youth of the team. None of these issues are unique to the Jets who seem to have a much harder time dealing with the adversity of the season than many other NHL clubs.

Also frustrating for fans, and probably management, has been how other very young teams such as the Columbus Blue Jackets and Toronto Maple Leafs have taken massive leaps forward this season while the Jets seem to be stuck in neutral.

The Jets’ numbers for this season tell the story: Twenty-eight out of 30 teams in points per game. Dead last in goals against. Second in the league in minor penalties. Twenty-seventh in penalty killing. Not to mention a mind boggling 1-17-2 record over the last two seasons after winning consecutive games. Some of the numbers might look a little better when a few teams catch the Jets in games played, but you get the point.

Maurice in particular is feeling some heat from fans and media on the performance of his squad. And rightly so. The coach has to shoulder some of the blame for a team that seemingly has more talent than we have seen in the past but languishes again in the bottom tier of the league in points in the standings.

There has been some talk from some well-connected NHL insiders that Maurice is in line for an extension before next season, which would be the final year of his four-year deal to coach the team. Selling that now to a fan base growing more disgruntled and impatient by the month will be a tough one without some signs of improvement on the ice and in the standings.

I’m not suggesting the Jets fire Maurice, but assuming he is back next season, it should be a “prove it” year for a new deal. Much like Bombers' coach Mike O’Shea who last year entered the season in the last year of his contract in a produce-or-else situation, Maurice should first show he's indeed the man to turn this thing around and take the Jets forward beyond his current contract before getting a new one.