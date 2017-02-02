Hustler: Record, expansion draft to decide Winnipeg Jets direction

There is little doubt the Winnipeg Jets are in desperation mode right now, urgently needing to put together a string of wins to boost their chances of barging into one of the two wildcard playoff spots in the NHL’s Western Conference.

The odds are long considering Winnipeg's team is one that has played more games than others in the playoff race. But right now the Jets can only concentrate on winning the next one and try to finally get on a winning streak which will at a minimum allow them to play meaningful games down the stretch.

The Jets have 10 games coming up in February before the players’ bye week. These games will not only determine the possibility of playoffs this season, but will also be crucial in relation to GM Kevin Cheveldayoff’s decisions at the March 1 trade deadline.

If the Jets are essentially out of the race at the end of the month, Cheveldayoff will have many potential trade partners at the deadline as so many teams will almost certainly be right in the mix of the muddled playoff picture. What will be very intriguing is how the upcoming expansion draft affects the trade market at the deadline.

The Jets are unlikely to consider moving any of their top players up front considering the youth and contract statuses of most forwards. Drew Stafford is on the final year of his contract and will probably be available in that situation, but the most interesting decision for the GM will be in regards to his defence.

Cheveldayoff will have a very tough decision to make in regards to the Vegas expansion draft on the blue line. If the Jets protect four defencemen, they can only protect four forwards, while only protecting three defenders would allow them to protect seven forwards. The team must protect Dustin Byfuglien and Toby Enstrom due to their contracts and will certainly protect Jacob Trouba. Josh Morrissey is exempt from the expansion draft as a second-year pro.

Where this leaves Tyler Myers, who hasn’t played since early November, is anyone’s guess. In his absence, Morrissey has blossomed into a reliable top-four blueliner, potentially making Myers expendable considering the expansion draft scenario. Myers is a big mobile defenceman on a very nice contract. There would certainly be interest in Myers and moving him would allow the Jets to protect three more players up front.

Considering Myers' extended absence from the lineup it may be more likely that any potential trade happens after the season and before the expansion draft, but Cheveldayoff will certainly have options at the deadline.