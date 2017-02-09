Hustler: Winnipeg Jets' fans patience wearing thin

With any realistic hope of playoff games at the MTS Centre this year slowly slipping away for the Winnipeg Jets, it’s just about next-year time for our local NHL team.

After a season high three-game winning streak, the Jets lost to the NHL's worst team, the Colorado Avalanche, and the Central Division-leading Minnesota Wild this week. This has, once again, put the Jets in a very precarious position. As close as the standings sometimes appear with the differences in games played between teams, the Jets are one of only five NHL teams with more regulation losses than wins on the season. Needless to say, that's not going to get you into the postseason.

Sure, the Jets were not expected to be a cup contender, but it's hard to believe that after seemingly bottoming out last year, winning the second pick in the draft lottery and adding Patrik Laine -- NHL All-Star Game player -- the Jets find themselves again near the bottom of the league as the end-of-the-month trade deadline approaches.

While expectations for the Jets in the city over the last six years have generally been realistic as GM Kevin Cheveldayoff’s draft-and-develop plan has been executed, that patience from fans of the Jets is wearing thin right now. The “just happy to be back in the NHL” feeling of the first few years of the rejuvenated franchise has pretty much worn off and the city is waiting for some payoff for all that patience and hope.

Assuming that Cheveldayoff and head coach Paul Maurice continue in their roles, both have a lot of work ahead of them for this team to become a legitimate playoff team.

In addition to teaching and bringing along the young Jets, Maurice will be tasked with instilling a consistency of performance that has been sorely missing for the past two seasons, which is obviously easier said than done. Discipline, special teams and greater defensive commitment and execution are all areas in need of major improvement. That's all on on Maurice’s list.

For Cheveldayoff the list is also long. While figuring out the most advantageous way for the club to handle the Vegas expansion draft, there is no way the Jets can expect better results without improving their goaltending significantly. This, along with shoring up the third pairing of the defence corps, are absolute musts.