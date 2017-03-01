Hustler: It's not playoff time, it's next-year time for the Winnipeg Jets

For those that still held out hope of a miraculous late charge from the Winnipeg Jets to the playoffs, Tuesday’s 6-5 loss to the Minnesota Wild was a sobering reality check.

After a successful road trip heading into the team’s bye week, the Jets had to sit back for a week and see the teams ahead of them pile up wins, further complicating the math for the Jets to be a part of the postseason.

After the loss to the Wild, the Jets playoff odds are now less than five per cent, and barring an unbelievable winning streak out of nowhere, it’s next-year time once again in Winnipeg.

So when do things change with this organization? Management has preached a draft and develop plan and has done a good job of drafting some talented young players with very bright futures.

But as the talent on the roster improves and the results stay the same, the fan base is legitimately asking more pointed questions of management. And fans are also asking aloud, "Does this team have the right people in place to take the Jets from a talented roster to a quality NHL team competing for a Stanley Cup in the playoffs?"

The Jets’ Achilles heel certainly isn’t putting the puck in the net – it’s keeping it out. For a team that spends more on its defence corps than any other team in the league, the defensive play of the team has been a disaster at times this year.

And for all the talk about the Jets being a “young team”, the two youngest defenders, Jacob Trouba and Josh Morrissey, have been their most reliable and consistent blueliners this season, not the big-money veterans.

Goaltending in Winnipeg has been pretty much a constant issue for six years and this year has been no different.

For all the promise Connor Hellebuyck has shown at times in the net, it has been painfully obvious that he hasn’t been able to carry the load alone and the team mismanaged the situation right from camp when Ondrej Pavelec was sent to the minors without even an opportunity to compete for a job in the final year of his contract.

What's even more frustrating to consider about the Jets' current predicament is that they were gifted a franchise player, maybe a generational player in Patrik Laine through the draft lottery last year.

Laine has shattered all the expectations for an 18-year-old and will surely finish the season among the league leaders in goals. One would think that that alone would mean a significant improvement from last season in team results, but it hasn’t happened.

While there's much be excited about for the future of the Winnipeg Jets, this season has been a bitter pill to swallow for everyone around the team.