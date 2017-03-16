Meet the condo: Zen Townhomes in Calgary

Project overview

This project features contemporary elevations with vibrant jewel-toned siding and beautiful laminate flooring throughout the main floor. These affordable and stylish homes are priced to sell and are perfect for families.

Housing amenities

These pet-friendly townhomes have basements available for development and individually fenced backyards with laminate flooring through main floor, stainless steel kitchen appliance package and a washer and dryer.

Location and transit

Redstone is a popular community in the northeast. A future LRT station will be a short walk from our the site that already has access to the Calgary International Airport, CrossIron Mills, Stoney and Deerfoot Trails and more.

In the neighbourhood

Redstone is ideally located near ample greenspace and parks that include fitness equipment for the whole family. Redstone is a neighborhood built around what matter most to families with two sites for new schools, shopping and a future LRT station.