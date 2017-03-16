Meet the condo: Zen Townhomes in Calgary
These homes feature individually fenced backyards for Rover to roam free.
Project overview
This project features contemporary elevations with vibrant jewel-toned siding and beautiful laminate flooring throughout the main floor. These affordable and stylish homes are priced to sell and are perfect for families.
Housing amenities
These pet-friendly townhomes have basements available for development and individually fenced backyards with laminate flooring through main floor, stainless steel kitchen appliance package and a washer and dryer.
Location and transit
Redstone is a popular community in the northeast. A future LRT station will be a short walk from our the site that already has access to the Calgary International Airport, CrossIron Mills, Stoney and Deerfoot Trails and more.
In the neighbourhood
Redstone is ideally located near ample greenspace and parks that include fitness equipment for the whole family. Redstone is a neighborhood built around what matter most to families with two sites for new schools, shopping and a future LRT station.
What: Zen Townhomes
Builder: Avalon Master Builder
Location: Redstone
Building: 56 pet-friendly, two-storey townhomes
Sizes: From 1,149 to 1,818 square feet (if basement development is selected)
Model: Two, three, four or five bedrooms
Pricing: Starting at $299,900 into the mid-$300,000’s
Status: Breaking ground in March
Sales centre: Red Embers Row in Redstone
Hours: Monday to Wednesday 2 to 8 p.m., weekends and holidays 12 to 5 p.m.
Phone: (403) 585-6866
Email: kpavlenko@avalonmasterbuilder.com
Website: zeninbalance.com