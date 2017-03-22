Meet the condo: Verona Townhomes in Calgary
Townhomes offer three storeys done three different ways.
Project overview
Verona offers a choice of three distinctive and functional three-storey floorplans (walkouts, back to front and split) that come with a single attached garage, deck and full landscaping. These homes include a stainless steel appliance package and granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms.
Housing amenities
This exclusive townhome community is complete with two private park areas, an abundance of greenspace and various pathways that connect to a picturesque environmental reserve all waiting for you to explore and enjoy.
Location and transit
Sage Hill is an established community in the city’s desirable northwest, which is loaded with amenities including transit (bus and LRT), convenient shopping, dining, a farmer’s market, recreation, parks, a nature reserve, and private and public elementary schools.
In the neighbourhood
Sage Hill is located walking distance to the Beacon Heights shopping centre, Costco, Walmart, Loblaws and also a 20 minute drive to CrossIron Mills shopping centre. There is also easy access to Stoney Trail, Shaganappi and Sarcee Trail and Symons Valley Parkway.
What: Verona Townhomes
Builder: Trico Homes
Location: Sage Hill Grove
Building: Phase one consists of four buildings and 126 units
Model: Three different three-storey floorplans — Rundle (walkout), Cascade and Galway (split-level)
Sizes: 1,560 to 1,598 square feet
Pricing: Starting in the low 300,000’s before GST
Status: First possessions to be in April of 2017
Sales centre: 454 and 456 Sage Hill Grove NW
Hours: Monday to Thursday 2 to 8 p.m., Saturday, Sunday and holidays 12 to 5 p.m.
Phone: (403) 455-3771
Email: verona@tricohomes.com
Website: veronatownhomes.ca