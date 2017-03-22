Meet the condo: Verona Townhomes in Calgary

Project overview

Verona offers a choice of three distinctive and functional three-storey floorplans (walkouts, back to front and split) that come with a single attached garage, deck and full landscaping. These homes include a stainless steel appliance package and granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms.

Housing amenities

This exclusive townhome community is complete with two private park areas, an abundance of greenspace and various pathways that connect to a picturesque environmental reserve all waiting for you to explore and enjoy.

Location and transit

Sage Hill is an established community in the city’s desirable northwest, which is loaded with amenities including transit (bus and LRT), convenient shopping, dining, a farmer’s market, recreation, parks, a nature reserve, and private and public elementary schools.

In the neighbourhood

Sage Hill is located walking distance to the Beacon Heights shopping centre, Costco, Walmart, Loblaws and also a 20 minute drive to CrossIron Mills shopping centre. There is also easy access to Stoney Trail, Shaganappi and Sarcee Trail and Symons Valley Parkway.