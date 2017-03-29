Meet the condo: Ezra on Riley Park in Calgary

Project overview

This project is a perfect fit for anyone who wants to live in a vibrant, well-established community. Buyers have a variety of floorplans to consider, including one- and two-bedroom flats and apartments, as well as luxurious penthouses.

Housing amenities

Ezra has a fitness centre designed by Heavens Fitness, as well as The Ezra Club, a lounge with a full kitchen, two-way fireplace, soft seating area, and wine/scotch tasting area with private storage lockers for residents. There’s also a fully furnished guest suite.

Location and transit

Ezra is between 10th Street and 14th Street NW, minutes from the heart of Kensington and its boutiques, restaurants, a C-train station and Safeway. The condo development is also adjacent to the Hillhurst Community Centre, which hosts weekly farmers’ markets.

In the neighbourhood

Kensington boasts inner city living with full access to local shops, boutiques, coffee shops and major roadways as well as downtown. The best part is the ample amount of greenspace and parks in this area, including Riley Park.