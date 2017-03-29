Meet the condo: Ezra on Riley Park in Calgary
Modern residences in a sought-after area.
Project overview
This project is a perfect fit for anyone who wants to live in a vibrant, well-established community. Buyers have a variety of floorplans to consider, including one- and two-bedroom flats and apartments, as well as luxurious penthouses.
Housing amenities
Ezra has a fitness centre designed by Heavens Fitness, as well as The Ezra Club, a lounge with a full kitchen, two-way fireplace, soft seating area, and wine/scotch tasting area with private storage lockers for residents. There’s also a fully furnished guest suite.
Location and transit
Ezra is between 10th Street and 14th Street NW, minutes from the heart of Kensington and its boutiques, restaurants, a C-train station and Safeway. The condo development is also adjacent to the Hillhurst Community Centre, which hosts weekly farmers’ markets.
In the neighbourhood
Kensington boasts inner city living with full access to local shops, boutiques, coffee shops and major roadways as well as downtown. The best part is the ample amount of greenspace and parks in this area, including Riley Park.
What: Ezra on Riley Park
Builder: Birchwood Properties Corp.
Architect: Norr Architects
Location: 1234 5th Ave. NW
Building: Two eight-storey towers
Model: Microsuites, one bedroom, two bedroom and townhomes
Sizes: Ranges from 352 to 1,681 square feet
Pricing: Ranging from $299,000 to $804,900
Status: Move into the east tower starting this summer
Sales centre: 1145 Kensington Cres. NW, unit 2
Phone: (403) 561-1911
Email: info@ezraonrileypark.com
Website: ezraonrileypark.com