Meet the condo: Sunset Ridge in Cochrane
Save on condo fees with one of these townhomes.
Project overview
Perched on a crest in the heart of Cochrane, Sunset Ridge is a tranquil retreat with spectacular mountain views and gorgeous sunsets. The area features all the amenities you could ever need to live and grow.
Housing amenities
These three-storey townhomes come loaded with rear-attached garages featuring a tandem bay, front yard landscaped space, rear driveways and a variety of ground floor development options. Best part? No condo fees.
Location and transit
This master-planned community is nestled along a ridge overlooking Cochrane with five kilometres of pathways, parks and playgrounds and mountain views. Cochrane is located just 18 kilometres west of Calgary and is easily accessed by Highway 1A.
In the neighbourhood
Enjoy exceptional shopping, a convenient new K-8 community school, health services, entertainment, restaurants, parks, pathways and year-round recreation opportunities within a few minutes from home. Not too far away is northwest Calgary and all its amenities.
What: Sunset Ridge
Builder: Excel Homes
Developer: Melcor Developments
Location: Sunset Ridge in Cochrane
Building: Six-plexes and five-plexes
Models: Three-storey townhomes with five different floor plans
Sizes: From 1,337 to 1,669 square feet
Pricing: Ranging from $280,000 to $345,000
Status: Pre-construction Sales centre: 7 Sundown Terrace, Cochrane, Alta.
Phone: (587) 362-2463
Email: sunsetridge@excelhomes.ca
Website: excelhomes.ca
