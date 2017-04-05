Meet the condo: Sunset Ridge in Cochrane

Project overview

Perched on a crest in the heart of Cochrane, Sunset Ridge is a tranquil retreat with spectacular mountain views and gorgeous sunsets. The area features all the amenities you could ever need to live and grow.

Housing amenities

These three-storey townhomes come loaded with rear-attached garages featuring a tandem bay, front yard landscaped space, rear driveways and a variety of ground floor development options. Best part? No condo fees.

Location and transit

This master-planned community is nestled along a ridge overlooking Cochrane with five kilometres of pathways, parks and playgrounds and mountain views. Cochrane is located just 18 kilometres west of Calgary and is easily accessed by Highway 1A.

In the neighbourhood

Enjoy exceptional shopping, a convenient new K-8 community school, health services, entertainment, restaurants, parks, pathways and year-round recreation opportunities within a few minutes from home. Not too far away is northwest Calgary and all its amenities.