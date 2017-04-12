Meet the condo: ZEN in Ravenswood

Project overview

These stylish and affordable townhomes in Airdrie are priced from the $240,000’s and built using innovative, sustainable construction. Even better, these homes are pet-friendly with no breed or size restrictions with a community dog wash.

Housing amenities

With individually fenced backyards, some townhomes also boast attached garages. Single level garden homes with private patios are also available. From Energy Star appliances to sturdy, fire resistant James Hardie plank siding, ZEN Ravenswood has a strong focus on sustainability.

Location and transit

Located in southeast Airdrie, residents are just minutes away from the Calgary International Airport, major highways Deerfoot Trail and Stoney Trail, as well as CrossIron Mills and so much more.

In the neighbourhood

Residents won’t have to go far from Ravenswood to find everything they need including grocery stores, pubs, gas stations, restaurants and services. Not to be forgotten are the abundance of local parks, walking paths and trees.