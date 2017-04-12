Meet the condo: ZEN in Ravenswood
Project overview
These stylish and affordable townhomes in Airdrie are priced from the $240,000’s and built using innovative, sustainable construction. Even better, these homes are pet-friendly with no breed or size restrictions with a community dog wash.
Housing amenities
With individually fenced backyards, some townhomes also boast attached garages. Single level garden homes with private patios are also available. From Energy Star appliances to sturdy, fire resistant James Hardie plank siding, ZEN Ravenswood has a strong focus on sustainability.
Location and transit
Located in southeast Airdrie, residents are just minutes away from the Calgary International Airport, major highways Deerfoot Trail and Stoney Trail, as well as CrossIron Mills and so much more.
In the neighbourhood
Residents won’t have to go far from Ravenswood to find everything they need including grocery stores, pubs, gas stations, restaurants and services. Not to be forgotten are the abundance of local parks, walking paths and trees.
What: ZEN in Ravenswood
Builder/Developer: Avalon Master Builder
Location: Ravenswood
Buildings: Townhomes, loft homes and two-storey townhomes, with and without garages
Models: Two and three bedroom, two-storey townhomes with private fenced yards
Sizes: From 1,050 to 1,250 square feet plus basement
Pricing: From $253,900 to $299,900
Status: Over 85 per cent sold
Sales centre: Two show homes at 2400 Ravenswood View SE, Airdrie
Phone: (403) 805-0423
Email: sduperre@avalonmasterbuilder.com
Website: zeninbalance.com