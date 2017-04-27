Meet the Condo: Walden Place in Calgary
A growing community fit for a buyer at any stage.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Project overview
Walden Place is launching seven new condo showsuites for Calgarians to check out on Saturday May 6 from 12 to 5 p.m. at 101 Walgrove Cove SE. This project offers great options for first-time buyers, downsizers, young families and more.
Housing amenities
Every Walden Place condo comes loaded with features, including premium kitchens, stainless steel appliances, quart countertops, extra-large windows and more. The project includes a large communal courtyard park, extra storage and large decks, while the townhomes include double car garages.
Location and transit
Walden Place has everything conveniently located nearby with easy access to major roads including McLeod Trail, Deerfoot Trail and Stony Trail. The CTrain is accessible through city bus routes and there is ample shopping and green space with parks, ponds and beautiful mountain views.
In the neighbourhood
Located across from future shopping and surrounded by community amenities, Walden Place is just a short walk away from a pond, pathways, nature park and trails plus a future ball diamond, soccer fields and separate school. It’s also close to several golf courses.
What: Walden Place
Builder: Cardel Lifestyles
Architect: Norr
Interiors: Kristina and Kendra
Location: 101 Walgrove Cove SE
Buildings: Six total buildings plus 40 townhomes
Models: One and two bedrooms, townhomes feature double garages
Sizes: Condos from 544 to 1,021 square feet; townhomes from 1,549 sq. ft.
Pricing: Condos from $154,900; townhomes from $339,900
Status: Currently selling in condo buildings 1 and 2; also selling townhomes
Sales centre: 101 Walgrove Cove SE with seven new condo showsuites opening May 6
Hours: Monday to Thursday 2 to 8 p.m., weekends and holidays from 12 to 5 p.m.
Phone: (403) 875-8426
Website: cardellifestyles.com