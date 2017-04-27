Meet the Condo: Walden Place in Calgary

Project overview

Walden Place is launching seven new condo showsuites for Calgarians to check out on Saturday May 6 from 12 to 5 p.m. at 101 Walgrove Cove SE. This project offers great options for first-time buyers, downsizers, young families and more.

Housing amenities

Every Walden Place condo comes loaded with features, including premium kitchens, stainless steel appliances, quart countertops, extra-large windows and more. The project includes a large communal courtyard park, extra storage and large decks, while the townhomes include double car garages.

Location and transit

Walden Place has everything conveniently located nearby with easy access to major roads including McLeod Trail, Deerfoot Trail and Stony Trail. The CTrain is accessible through city bus routes and there is ample shopping and green space with parks, ponds and beautiful mountain views.

In the neighbourhood

Located across from future shopping and surrounded by community amenities, Walden Place is just a short walk away from a pond, pathways, nature park and trails plus a future ball diamond, soccer fields and separate school. It’s also close to several golf courses.

