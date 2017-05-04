Meet the Condo: The Pinnacle at Kincora in Calgary
The Pinnacle of adults-only living.
Project overview
These boutique luxury apartment-style condos for adults only feature a large, nicely appointed lobby, a second floor patio, beautiful landscaped large green spaces and walking paths. There are four designer colour packages, each with optional upgrades.
Housing amenities
The Pinnacle features in-floor heating, open floor plans with large bedrooms and a natural gas barbecue outlet on every balcony. The building has secure underground heated parking, individual storage areas for each unit and bike storage in the parkade.
Location and transit
The beautiful neighbourhood of Kincora is located in northwest Calgary within walking distance to many amenities including four different bus routes, Shaganappi Trail, Stoney Trail and more with just a short drive to Cochrane.
In the neighbourhood
There is no shortage of amenities nearby including Sage Creek shopping area, City Market, London Drugs, Walmart, Symons Valley and so much more including shops, restaurants, schools, parks and green spaces.
What: The Pinnacle at Kincora
Builder: Cove Properties
Architect: S2
Location: 450 Kincora Glen Rd. NW
Building: Luxury apartment-style condominiums
Models: One bedroom, two bedroom, two bedroom plus den, three bedroom penthouse
Sizes: From 557 to 1,520 square feet
Pricing: From $159,900 to $474,900
Status/occupancy: Building A - quick possessions; Building B - now selling with possessions for 2018
Sales centre: 450 Kincora Glen Rd. NW, unit 3101
Phone: (403) 930-1253
Website: kincorapinnacle.ca