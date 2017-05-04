Meet the Condo: The Pinnacle at Kincora in Calgary

Project overview

These boutique luxury apartment-style condos for adults only feature a large, nicely appointed lobby, a second floor patio, beautiful landscaped large green spaces and walking paths. There are four designer colour packages, each with optional upgrades.

Housing amenities

The Pinnacle features in-floor heating, open floor plans with large bedrooms and a natural gas barbecue outlet on every balcony. The building has secure underground heated parking, individual storage areas for each unit and bike storage in the parkade.

Location and transit

The beautiful neighbourhood of Kincora is located in northwest Calgary within walking distance to many amenities including four different bus routes, Shaganappi Trail, Stoney Trail and more with just a short drive to Cochrane.

In the neighbourhood

There is no shortage of amenities nearby including Sage Creek shopping area, City Market, London Drugs, Walmart, Symons Valley and so much more including shops, restaurants, schools, parks and green spaces.