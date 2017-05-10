Meet the condo: Brand townhomes in Cochrane

Project overview

The grand opening for Brand’s new show home is coming up this Sat., May 13 from 12 to 5 p.m. at 32 Horseshoe Cres., unit 101. The event includes the release of a new building. Buyers can expect to get it all, including well designed spaces, functional floor plans and modern colour palettes.

Housing amenities

Modern, functional spaces designed for young professionals or growing families. Wide plank rustic laminate flooring, choice of shaker or flat panel cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and so much more. These townhomes include attached single or double garages backing onto green space. Brand is also pet friendly.

Location and transit

Tucked away in the rolling foothills of the Rockies along the scenic Bow River, Cochrane is a modern community renowned for its charming Western heritage. Enjoy the close proximity to schools and an array of nearby amenities with a short commute to Calgary.

In the neighbourhood

This new community is just moments away from a host of amenities including grocery stores, gas stations, restaurants and shopping as well as a spacious park with a playground and pathway system. Of course, this great neighbourhood is also just a short drive from Banff.