Meet the Condo: Fish Creek Exchange in Calgary
An idyllic community on the edge of Fish Creek Provincial Park.
Project overview
Set on the southern edge of Fish Creek Provincial Park, Fish Creek Exchange is in an idyllic southwest Calgary location with an abundance of existing amenities and services. Fish Creek Exchange will provide a vibrant, active and connected lifestyle experience for residents, visitors and patrons alike.
Housing amenities
This pet-friendly condo and townhome project features nine-foot ceilings, spacious walk-in closets, private patios and balconies, and underground heated parking. Recognized as the central hub and gathering place for the community, Fish Creek Exchange offers residents quick access to urban amenities.
Location and transit
A transit-oriented development, this urban style mixed-use site has connectivity to Calgary’s LRT network providing ease of access to the downtown core. The community is conveniently located neat Fish Creek Park and Fish Creek LRT, making it ideal for commuters.
In the neighbourhood
Shawnee Park offers high-quality architectural design and inspired streetscapes, through a variety of home styles, a transit and pedestrian-friendly road network, retailers, restaurants and neighborhood parks and pathways including Fish Creek Park.
What: Fish Creek Exchange
Builder/developer: Graywood Developments
Architect: Norr Architects Calgary Division
Interior: Designer’s Edge
Location: 99 Shawnee Common SW
Building: Site 1 consists of two, five-storey wood frame buildings with 100 condo style units and 42 townhomes
Models: One bed, one bath and den; two bed, two bath and den
Sizes: From 600 to 1,700 square feet
Pricing: From the mid $200,000’s
Status: Pre-construction
Sales centre: Grand opening June 10th — register online for details
Hours: Monday to Thursday 2 to 8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 12 to 5 p.m.
Phone: (587) 481-3111
Email: info@fishcreekexchange.ca
Website: fishcreekexchange.ca