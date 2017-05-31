Meet the Condo: The Chateaux at King’s Heights in Airdrie
Downsize into an upscale condominium.
Project overview
This project features two buildings with a total of 95 boutique-style luxury suites for people 40-plus. These apartment-style condos are designed for downsizers who still crave space and a home-like feel.
Housing amenities
This project features an outdoor meeting area with a walking track, a gas fire pit and seating areas for gathering. Inside there is a social room with games tables, a TV area, and a kitchen area.
Location and transit
Conveniently located in King’s Heights Market in southeast Airdrie, this development is just a short drive from Calgary as well as CrossIron Mills shopping centre and located close to Stone Trail Boulevard.
In the community
Being in the Market, this project is walking distance to restaurants, banks, Save on Foods, Shoppers Drug Mart, Home Hardware, medical services, Starbucks and more, including walking paths and parks.
What: The Chateaux at King’s Heights
Builder: Cove Properties
Architect: S2
Interior: Cove Properties
Location: King’s Heights in Airdrie
Building: Rustic modern exterior with acrylic stucco, brick accents and timber beams
Models: One bedroom, one plus den, two bedrooms, and two plus den
Sizing: From 618 to 1,239 square feet
Pricing: From $189,900 to $414,900
Status: Phase 1 quick possessions available, Phase 2 selling now
Sales centre: Located in Phase 1 at 10 Market Blvd. SE, Airdrie
Hours: Tuesday to Thursday 1 to 6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 12 to 5 p.m.
Phone: (403) 984-0930
Email: chateaux@coveproperties.ca
Website: coveproperties.ca