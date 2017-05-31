Meet the Condo: The Chateaux at King’s Heights in Airdrie

Project overview

This project features two buildings with a total of 95 boutique-style luxury suites for people 40-plus. These apartment-style condos are designed for downsizers who still crave space and a home-like feel.

Housing amenities

This project features an outdoor meeting area with a walking track, a gas fire pit and seating areas for gathering. Inside there is a social room with games tables, a TV area, and a kitchen area.

Location and transit

Conveniently located in King’s Heights Market in southeast Airdrie, this development is just a short drive from Calgary as well as CrossIron Mills shopping centre and located close to Stone Trail Boulevard.

In the community

Being in the Market, this project is walking distance to restaurants, banks, Save on Foods, Shoppers Drug Mart, Home Hardware, medical services, Starbucks and more, including walking paths and parks.