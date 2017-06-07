Meet the Condo: Nolan Park in Calgary

Project overview

Nolan Park is a townhome development located in the charming community of Nolan Hill in the city’s northwest. The area is home to a number of established schools and recreation centres in close proximity to Nolan Park, which is surrounded by pathways and playgrounds.

Housing amenities

The development has two- and three-bedroom townhomes with single, tandem, and double car garage options. A number of the units have walkout basements and main-level entries, creating a single-family home feel. Each home includes either a private patio or balcony.

Location and transit

Nolan Park is ideally located with easy access to several major roadways such as Sarcee Trail, Stoney Trail and Shaganappi Trail. Public transit is very well established in this area as well, making it easy to get to and from amenity-rich Nolan Park.

In the neighbourhood

The Gates of Nolan Hill retail centre and Sage Hill Crossing are nearby and boast shops like Sobeys, Loblaws City Market, Walmart and Starbucks. Just a few kilometres further there’s Beacon Hill Shopping Centre with its Costco, Canadian Tire, GoodLife Fitness and more.