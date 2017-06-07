Meet the Condo: Nolan Park in Calgary
New townhouse development close to retail centres.
Project overview
Nolan Park is a townhome development located in the charming community of Nolan Hill in the city’s northwest. The area is home to a number of established schools and recreation centres in close proximity to Nolan Park, which is surrounded by pathways and playgrounds.
Housing amenities
The development has two- and three-bedroom townhomes with single, tandem, and double car garage options. A number of the units have walkout basements and main-level entries, creating a single-family home feel. Each home includes either a private patio or balcony.
Location and transit
Nolan Park is ideally located with easy access to several major roadways such as Sarcee Trail, Stoney Trail and Shaganappi Trail. Public transit is very well established in this area as well, making it easy to get to and from amenity-rich Nolan Park.
In the neighbourhood
The Gates of Nolan Hill retail centre and Sage Hill Crossing are nearby and boast shops like Sobeys, Loblaws City Market, Walmart and Starbucks. Just a few kilometres further there’s Beacon Hill Shopping Centre with its Costco, Canadian Tire, GoodLife Fitness and more.
What: Nolan Park
Builder: Cardel Lifestyles
Architect: NORR
Interior: In-house design team
Location: Nolan Hill in Northwest Calgary
Building: Townhome development
Models: Two- and three-bedroom units; single, tandem and double garages available
Sizes: From 1,259 to 1,577 square feet
Pricing: From $309,900
Status: Next phase now selling
Sales centre: 381 Nolancrest Heights NW
Hours: Monday to Thursday 2-8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 12-5 p.m.
Phone: (403) 888-8481
Email: darryl.solly@cardellifestyles.com
Website: cardellifestyles.com