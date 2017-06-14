Meet the Condo: Fish Creek Exchange in Shawnessy

Project overview

With Fish Creek Park literally at its backdoor, Fish Creek Exchange has it all: nature, suburban amenities, and it’s just a short walk to the LRT. The show home grand opening on Saturday June 17 marks the official sales kickoff.

Housing amenities

Condo and city townhomes feature nine-foot ceilings, spacious walk-through closets, patios/balconies, and underground heated parking. This pet-friendly project will provide a vibrant and connected lifestyle experience for residents, visitors and patrons.

Location and transit

This suburban infill development offers proximity to many of the city’s major roads including MacLeod and Stoney trails and Highway 22X. A transit-oriented development, this mixed-use project provides connectivity to Calgary’s vast LRT network and ease of access to the downtown core.

In the neighbourhood

The southwest’s newest master-planned community, Shawnee Park offers quality architectural design and inspired streetscapes, through a variety of home styles, a transit and pedestrian-friendly road network, neighborhood parks and loads of restaurants and shops.