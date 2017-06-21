Meet the Condo: Viridian Condos in Sage Hill
Modern finishes for this suburban condo.
Project overview
Virdian is currently selling the final phase — Building 6 with possession in late 2017 — so this is one of the last chances to live in this beautiful development. Viridian also has a limited number of quick possessions available.
Housing amenities
This project features energy-efficient windows and a vinyl deck in each unit as well as heated underground parking in select units. There is a communal social room in Building 3 that is available for all homeowners to enjoy and each building has its own elevator.
Location and transit
Viridian is a vibrant new condo development located off of several main arteries, which makes it easy to get around fast. Transit runs in front of the property with Route 425, and the project is close to major roadways including Shaganappi and Stoney trails.
In the neigbourhood
This northwest neighbourhood backs onto a natural reserve. The area is loaded with schools, walking paths, and shopping centres including Walmart, Loblaws City Market, Creekside Shopping Centre and Beacon Heights Shopping Centre. CrossIron Mills is also nearby.
NEED TO KNOW
What: Viridian Condos
Builder: Trico Homes
Interior: Nine-foot ceilings, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances
Location: Sage Hill
Building: Six buildings total
Models: 11 floor plans of one- and two-bedroom suites
Sizes: 629 to 970 square feet
Pricing: Between $217,100 and $292,750
Status/occupancy: Completion of Building 6 in late 2017
Sales centre: 12 Sage Hill Terrace NW, units 101 and 103
Hours: Monday to Thursday 2 to 8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 12 to 5 p.m.
Phone: (587) 296-2283
Email: viridian@tricohomes.com
Website: viridiancondos.ca
