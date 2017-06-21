Meet the Condo: Viridian Condos in Sage Hill

Project overview

Virdian is currently selling the final phase — Building 6 with possession in late 2017 — so this is one of the last chances to live in this beautiful development. Viridian also has a limited number of quick possessions available.

Housing amenities

This project features energy-efficient windows and a vinyl deck in each unit as well as heated underground parking in select units. There is a communal social room in Building 3 that is available for all homeowners to enjoy and each building has its own elevator.



Location and transit

Viridian is a vibrant new condo development located off of several main arteries, which makes it easy to get around fast. Transit runs in front of the property with Route 425, and the project is close to major roadways including Shaganappi and Stoney trails.

In the neigbourhood

This northwest neighbourhood backs onto a natural reserve. The area is loaded with schools, walking paths, and shopping centres including Walmart, Loblaws City Market, Creekside Shopping Centre and Beacon Heights Shopping Centre. CrossIron Mills is also nearby.

