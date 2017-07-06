Meet the Condo: The Mark in Sage Hill

Project overview

The Mark 101 is offering a summer mix and match promotion where the buyer can choose any two of the following items, included in their purchase price: receive up to $4,500 in interior upgrades, free condo fees for 6 months, or 1 per cent off your purchase price (net GST).



Housing amenities

The Mark 101 offers a unique collection of three architecturally-inspired buildings connected through an artfully designed outdoor space for tenants to enjoy. The condos feature spacious balconies with a gas line, an abundance of storage, an underground heated parkade and a free Shaw cable TV and internet connection for the first year of possession.

Location and transit

Sage Hill is a master-planned community in the amenity-stocked Symons Valley corridor, where residents have quick access to commercial hubs such as Beacon Hill Shopping Centre as well as major roads like Stoney Trail, and Bus rapid transit.

In the neigbourhood

Shopping opportunities are extensive and include major grocery stores, restaurants, banking services, gas stations, fast food outlets and more. Located in Northwest Calgary, this community was created to be family friendly and boasts parks, paths, playgrounds and access to a pond.