Meet the Condo: Auburn Walk in Calgary
Muskoka-inspired development on Auburn Lake
Project overview
Auburn Walk offers a chance at maintenance-free living in an award-winning lake community that can be enjoyed year-round — for hot summer beach days or winter skating parties. Limited time offers available now, find out more by contacting the sales centre.
Housing amenities
Auburn Walk is a development composed of two low-rise condo buildings with a total of 176 units inspired by the tranquility of Muskoka cottage country. There is heated underground parking for select units and a premium sound attenuation system featuring lightweight concrete throughout.
Location and transit
Easily accessible from Stoney Trail and 52nd Street or from Deerfoot Trail and Seton Boulevard, this development is directly adjacent to Auburn Station, a shopping centre anchored by a Calgary Co-op, and can be accessed via a beautifully landscaped pathway right from the condos.
In the neigbourhood
This project is within minutes of the brand new Seton Urban District, which contains South Health Campus hospital, a grocery store, a hotel, several eateries and numerous retail options. All residents of Auburn Bay have private access to Auburn Lake.
NEED TO KNOW
What: Auburn Walk
Builder: Cardel Lifestyles
Architect: NORR
Interior: Cardel Designs
Location: Auburn Bay
Building: Two buildings
Models: One and two bedroom options
Sizes: From 808 to 1,018 square feet
Pricing: Contact sales centre
Status: Immediate occupancy
Sales centre: 105 Auburn Meadows Dr. SE
Hours: Monday to Thursday 2 to 8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 12 to 5 p.m.
Phone: (403) 371-6014
Email: reilly.lepage@cardellifestyles.com
Website: cardellifestyles.com/developments/auburn-walk