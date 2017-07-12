Meet the Condo: Auburn Walk in Calgary

Project overview

Auburn Walk offers a chance at maintenance-free living in an award-winning lake community that can be enjoyed year-round — for hot summer beach days or winter skating parties. Limited time offers available now, find out more by contacting the sales centre.

Housing amenities

Auburn Walk is a development composed of two low-rise condo buildings with a total of 176 units inspired by the tranquility of Muskoka cottage country. There is heated underground parking for select units and a premium sound attenuation system featuring lightweight concrete throughout.



Location and transit

Easily accessible from Stoney Trail and 52nd Street or from Deerfoot Trail and Seton Boulevard, this development is directly adjacent to Auburn Station, a shopping centre anchored by a Calgary Co-op, and can be accessed via a beautifully landscaped pathway right from the condos.

In the neigbourhood

This project is within minutes of the brand new Seton Urban District, which contains South Health Campus hospital, a grocery store, a hotel, several eateries and numerous retail options. All residents of Auburn Bay have private access to Auburn Lake.